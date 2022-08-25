Meridian Township Fire Department receives over $132,000 in federal aid for paramedic training

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Fire Department just received a major funding boost that will go towards providing paramedic training for employees.

Fire Chief Michael Hamel said it’s part of a program designed to make firefighters better able to protect the public as well as each other during emergency situations. With an ongoing paramedic shortage that began during the pandemic, firefighters may need to learn these skills personally to ensure they have access to them in the field.

Read: Eaton County Sheriff says Michigan State Police will start helping cover shifts

“In early 2022, the department applied for the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) to fund paramedic training for new and part-time employees,” Hamel said. “The purpose of the AFG program is to protect the health and safety of the public and firefighting personnel against fire and fire-related hazards.”

In total, the Meridian Township Fire Department has been awarded $132,327.27 in federal funds from the Department of Homeland Security and an additional $13,232.73 of non-federal funds for a total of $145,560. These funds will pay for the paramedic training of both new and part-time employees.

“Over the past two years, the Fire Department has explored different ways of recruiting and retaining employees due to the significant paramedic shortage in the country,” Hamel said. “We are thrilled with the news as these grant funds will help alleviate the effects of the shortage over the next several years.”

The AFG application had a high bar for entry. It required three years of detailed department data, including a project narrative, budget information, department staffing, historical data, future plans and more.

The grant exists for a two-year period and is intended to fund paramedic training for two current and two future employees.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.