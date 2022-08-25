Long-term victims of car crashes win key Michigan insurance decision

The court says changes in auto insurance law can’t be applied retroactively to people who were severely injured before summer 2019.
(Colleen Hofer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan appeals court has issued a major ruling affecting long-term victims of car crashes.

The court says changes in auto insurance law can’t be applied retroactively to people who were severely injured before summer 2019. It’s a victory for people who are still recovering and their care providers.

For decades, people injured in crashes were entitled to payment for “all reasonable charges” related to care and rehabilitation. But the new law sets a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements not covered by Medicare.

It had sudden, drastic consequences for people needing long-term care for crashes before June 11, 2019, and the providers of those services.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case

Latest News

Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich
Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts
The News 10 Sports Team is kicking off the high school football season with a preview of the...
2nd Half: Friday Night Frenzy Season Kickoff Special
Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Now Desk: Afternoon showers possible, a cheer squad for all, and a dog goes from rescue to royalty