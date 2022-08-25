Now Desk: Afternoon showers possible, a cheer squad for all, and a dog goes from rescue to royalty

Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shows us the chances of spotty showers for the first night of high school football.

The top trending headlines of the day are highlighted, including why a government website crashed, students return to Oxford High School for the new school year, a cheer squad for everyone, and how you can help Make An Impact for animals in need. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 25, 2022:

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 58º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1948
  • Lansing Record Low: 38° 1977
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1948
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 2017

Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
