Showers possible Thursday, plus a Hollywood divorce and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki looks at our rainshower chances as we approach the weekend.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the latest in the conviction of Harvey Weinstein, a celebrity filing for divorce after 25 years, and how children reading to shelter animals benefits those on two legs and four. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 25, 2022:

Average High: 80º Average Low 58º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1948

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1977

Jackson Record High: 96º 1948

Jackson Record Low: 41º 2017

