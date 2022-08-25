Holmgren Out For Upcoming Season

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury. Holmgren was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he played last season for Gonzaga. The Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending LeBron James. The 7-foot Holmgren averaged 14.1 points and was fourth in the nation last season with 3.7 blocked shots per game.

