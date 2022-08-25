Harper Returning to Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper launches a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief...
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper launches a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Dan Winkler during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Chicago. Jean Segura and Brad Miller also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2022
-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper is set to start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, just two months after having his left thumb broken by a pitch. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson announced Harper’s impending return. Harper hit two home runs and a game-winning double in a a two-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. His minor league stint was originally expected to last a few games longer. Harper took off Thursday to recover from some soreness. He’s set to be the DH when the Phillies host Pittsburgh on Friday. The two-time NL MVP was hitting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs when the thumb was broken by a fastball from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25. Philadelphia holds the second NL wild-card spot.

