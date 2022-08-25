Grand Rapids Police shoot armed man during theft investigation

(Lowell Rose)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Police say two officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, shot and wounded a man early Thursday after he pointed a gun at the officers as they investigated reports of car break-ins.

The police shooting comes about two months after a now-fired Grand Rapids officer was charged with murder after fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya during an April traffic stop. During Thursday’s shooting, both officers fired at a man who ran away before turning and pointing a gun at them, according to police.

The man was struck multiple times The Grand Rapids Press reports that the man is expected to survive.

