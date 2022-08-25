Former Hillsdale County Deputy facing trial for misconduct

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy will face trial for allegedly coercing a defendant into a sexual relationship, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, is charged with two counts of misconduct in office. Each charge is a five-year felony.

Barkley is alleged to have exploited his position as a law enforcement officer to coerce a woman into a sexual relationship while the woman was being treated for a substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Fulton, Kentucky. When news of the case first broke, Nessel publicly asked other potential victims to come forward.

Background: Former Hillsdale County deputy charged with misconduct, potential victims asked to come forward

“Given Barkley’s position as a deputy with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsdale County judges recused themselves and the case will be heard by a Jackson County judge,” Nessel’s office said in an earlier release.

Judge Michael J. Klaeren of the 12th District Court in Jackson County is trying the case. Klaeren has ruled that sufficient evidence exists to proceed with a trial.

“The Department of Attorney General takes seriously reports of exploitation and will vigorously pursue those who abuse positions of authority and violate the public trust,” said Nessel.

Other potential victims have been encouraged to come forward and report incidents to police. They are asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Matt Young at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Ted Johnson at the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective-Sergeant Matt Young: 517-540-7960

Detective Ted Johnson: 517-323-8492

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.