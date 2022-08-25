Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25.

According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.

Sheriff Tom Reich made the announcement via social media on Thursday.

“Due to Road Patrol Deputies retiring and others seeking employment with other law enforcement agencies for higher wages, I have had to make arrangements with the Michigan State Police for public safety coverage in the out-County area during the early morning hours effective Sunday, Sep. 25,” Reich said. “My office wants to provide 24-hour coverage, we just currently don’t have the personnel to accomplish this.”

Reich said that deputy pay for Eaton County is comparable with pay in other Michigan counties.

“Rest assured the safety of the citizens of Eaton County always has been and will remain a priority of mine. It is with great regret that I have had to make this decision,” Reich said. “Let me assure you that once our wages are comparable to that of area agencies, which would make recruitment and retention more attractive to potential candidates, this will hopefully bring us back to staffing levels to resume 24-hour service.”

Anyone seeking employment in the law enforcement or corrections field is asked to contact Capt. Kuhlman, Administrative Services, at 517-543-6384 or email him at Ckuhlman@eatoncounty.org.

