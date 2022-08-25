DNR urges waterfowl hunters to use caution, expects fall avian influenza surge

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources asks all hunters to be observant and careful when harvesting and handling wild birds, due to the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.

Although the rate of positive HPAI detections has slowed this summer, a recent uptick in reports of wild bird die-offs, neurologically abnormal wild birds and HPAI detections has prompted the DNR to issue additional guidance. Influenza experts expect a resurgence of this “bird flu” as waterfowl migrations and fall hunting seasons begin.

According to a press release from the DNR, the H5N1 virus continues to be detected through wild bird surveillance activities and is considered widespread in wild bird populations throughout Michigan. This includes all watersheds in both the Upper and Lower Peninsulas.

Dabbling ducks are the most commonly infected waterfowl, but geese, swans, shorebirds and other species also can be infected.

“Avian influenza or ‘bird flu’ is caused by viruses that infect both wild and domestic birds. Highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses can severely affect the health of domestic birds, wild birds and sometimes humans and other mammals,” said Megan Moriarty, the state wildlife veterinarian with the DNR.

Making the situation more challenging, wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness. They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus. Currently, the DNR does not anticipate any serious impact to Michigan’s waterfowl populations.

Safety guidelines for hunters:

Harvest only waterfowl that act and look healthy. Do not handle or eat sick game.

Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Wear rubber or disposable latex gloves while handling and cleaning game.

Remove and discard intestines soon after harvesting and avoid direct contact with the intestinal contents.

Do not eat, drink, smoke or vape while handling carcasses.

When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable), and clean knives, equipment and surfaces that came in contact with game. Wash hands before and after handling any meat.

Keep waterfowl cool (either with ice or refrigeration), below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, until processed, and then refrigerate or freeze.

Thoroughly cook all game to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating it.

Moriarty encouraged the public to continue sharing wildlife observations even though the DNR will be unable to respond to every person submitting a report.

“It just takes a few minutes, but each report about birds and animals that are sick or appear to have unexplained deaths, especially in clusters, is a tip that often can lead to valuable information about a wildlife community,” said Moriarty. “We appreciate every effort to share those observations. While every bird or animal will not necessarily be tested for HPAI, all such observations are important and contribute to our understanding of this outbreak.”

