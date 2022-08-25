Djokovic to Miss U. S. Open

Professional tennis player Novak Djokovic is pictured in this photo from June 17, 2018....
Professional tennis player Novak Djokovic is pictured in this photo from June 17, 2018. Djokovic will not play in the 2022 U.S. Open because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and cannot travel to the U.S.(Carine06 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. Djokovic has won the U.S. Open three times and was the runner-up last year. He has 21 major titles. Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case
Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper launches a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief...
Harper Returning to Phillies
FILE - Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren brings the ball up against Georgia State during the second...
Holmgren Out For Upcoming Season
Serena Williams, of the United States, takes the court for a match against Emma Raducanu, of...
Serena Preparing For Last U. S. Open
Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur