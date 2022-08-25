Court denies appeal to enact Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

DETROIT (AP) - Michigan lawmakers have been turned down in their request to appeal a May order that suspends a ban on abortion.

A three-judge panel at the Court of Appeals said it found no need for an immediate review. A 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions in most circumstances in Michigan. But abortion still remains legal after the fall of Roe v. Wade because two judges in separate cases have stopped any enforcement.

The appeals court was focusing on a challenge filed by the Republican-led House and Senate to an injunction issued at the Court of Claims.

In May, Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said the law likely violates the Michigan Constitution.

Next:

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)