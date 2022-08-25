Celebrating employees and customers with Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Champion is using Thursday to celebrate both their employees and customers.

On appreciation day, employees were treated by a local restaurant.

Management also used the day to recognize their customers and longtime employees.

It’s be a unique year for car dealerships, but Champion is thankful for all the support through it all.

For more information on Champion: https://www.championrocks.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.