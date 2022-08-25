Celebrating employees and customers with Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Lansing

Champion
Champion(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Champion is using Thursday to celebrate both their employees and customers.

On appreciation day, employees were treated by a local restaurant.

Management also used the day to recognize their customers and longtime employees.

It’s be a unique year for car dealerships, but Champion is thankful for all the support through it all.

For more information on Champion: https://www.championrocks.com/

