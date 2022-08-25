CDC tracking E. coli outbreak with unknown source, including 53 Michigan cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 53 people in Michigan have contracted E. coli, as well as dozens in other states. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is conducting an investigation, but as of Thursday, has not found the source.

The outbreak was first noticed earlier in August, with the CDC noting 43 cases in Michigan on Aug. 19. Since then, the state has found six more cases, with a similar rise in nearby states.

“A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania before getting sick,” CDC officials wrote in a release. “Based on this information, Wendy’s has taken the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region.”

Read: Michigan State University police captain starts new role as DeWitt Township police chief

Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce for making salads.

In their report, the CDC said, “Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy’s sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses. Wendy’s is fully cooperating with the investigation.”

Dr. Alexis Travis is the senior deputy director of public health administration at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are reminding residents in Michigan to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of E. coli illness such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting or other gastrointestinal distress,” said Travis. “Additionally, we urge residents to take proper precautions when handling food and practice safe food preparation.”

So far, 84 people have been confirmed to be infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157. They are from from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania. 38 people have been hospitalized, including 8 people in Michigan who experienced kidney failure. However, no deaths have been reported.

“Among 62 people interviewed, 52 (84%) reported eating at a Wendy’s restaurant in the week before their illness started,” the CDC wrote in their report. “Of 17 people with detailed information about what they ate at Wendy’s, 15 (88%) reported eating romaine lettuce served on burgers and sandwiches.”

The restaurant chain has taken the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in Michigan and other states affected by the outbreak.

The CDC did not advise that people avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants, or that people stop eating romaine lettuce. They did advise the public to a doctor immediately if they have severe E. coli symptoms, such as diarrhea that lasts for more than 3 days or diarrhea that is accompanied by a fever higher than 102˚F, bloody diarrhea, or so much vomiting that they cannot keep liquids down.

If anyone does suspect they are infected, they’re asked to help the CDC solve the outbreak by writing down what they ate the week before they got sick, then reporting it to the health department.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.