Court upholds temporary block on Arkansas gender care ban for transgender youth

An appeals court upholds a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking an Arkansas ban on...
An appeals court upholds a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking an Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed with a judge’s ruling preventing the state from enforcing a ban on transgender children receiving gender affirming medical care.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law.

Arkansas was the first state to enact such a ban.

The law also prohibits doctors from referring patients elsewhere for gender affirming care.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed the ban last year, but GOP lawmakers overrode him and enacted the measure.

\Multiple medical groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the ban.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case

Latest News

Capital Area Humane Society hosts ‘Tales to Tails’ reading program
Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, apparent explosion outside Hawaii hospital
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
News 10's Ann Emmerich urges viewers to help cats in local animal shelters
Viewers urged to help 'Make An Impact' (Aug. 2022)