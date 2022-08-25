Absentee ballot applications now available for Michigan’s Nov. 8 general election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of Thursday, Michiganders can apply to vote absentee in the Nov. 8 general election.

Although Michigan permits the returning of absentee ballots until 8 p.m. on election day, voters choosing to vote by mail are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible to avoid postal delays.

“Every successful election we have held in Michigan over the last three years, voters have made it clear they want options for how and when to cast their ballot by choosing to do so absentee in record numbers,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “No matter what secure method they choose — whether voting by mail, local drop box or at their clerk’s office — Michiganders can be confident their vote will be counted and their voice will be heard.”

All voters registered in Michigan are automatically eligible to vote absentee. They can apply online at the Secretary of State (SOS) website or print an application form from the site and mail, email or hand deliver it to their local clerk. Voters can also find their clerk’s contact information through the ‘Your Clerk’ page on that same SOS website.

Voters with disabilities may apply through the website for an accessible electronic absent voter ballot. The accessible ballot can be completed electronically, printed and returned to their clerk.

Clerks will begin mailing out absent voter ballots by Sept. 29. They will be available for early, in-person voting in clerks’ offices as of that date as well.

A ballot-tracking tool on the SOS site allows voters to check when their clerk received their absentee ballot request, when they mailed out the ballot and, when they received the ballot back from the voter.

