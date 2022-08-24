Your Health: Juvenile arthritis treatments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roughly 300,000 children in the United States have juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

It is an autoimmune disorder, where the immune system malfunctions and attacks the joints. Treatments and medications may help some people, but for others a more drastic option may be the only way to get long-lasting relief.

Despite her age, 19-year-old Emily Wegmann knows a lot about joint pain. She was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at 2 and by 10, she had bone-on-bone on her left hip.

“I couldn’t even get myself dressed. I couldn’t do my hair. I couldn’t get myself to walk into school,” Wegmann said. “Seeing my friends go out and me trying to keep up with them was very hard.”

Medications and steroids worked for short periods of time, but flare ups held Wegmann back during childhood.

“Her arthritis was so aggressive that it was actually damaging her acetabulum on her hip socket,” said Dr. Craig J. Della Valle.

She developed an uneven leg length, which caused more pain in her knees, feet, and back. When she was 14, her doctors recommended she have a hip replacement.

It worked. With new modern materials for hip replacements, her hip can last a really long time.

“It’s possible that this could last her longer than 20 years, 30, 40, 50 years and hopefully her lifetime,” Valle said.

So far five years in, her right hip is still going strong. She got her left hip replaced the summer before she started her freshman year of college.

“Ever since then, I have been able to live like a normal teenager would,” Wegmann said.

Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis may not only affect the joints, it can also cause inflammation in the eyes, lungs, heart, liver and other organs.

