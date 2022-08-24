AG Nessel announces no charges will be filed against East Lansing police officers in Meijer incident

DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel is in Detroit and set to announce the findings in public integrity cases involving use of force by law enforcement departments.

The cases in question involve the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office and the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD). The ELPD case revolves around an incident at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer on April 25, 2022.

Background: Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies

Charges Against Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Viviano

Nessel announced she will not seek charges against ELPD officers Jose Viera and James Menser for their role in the April incident. Officers Viera, Menser, and two other officers responded to a call of a man wearing a ski mask who was running into the store with a gun visible. The man was later identified as DeAnthony Vanatten.

Video of the encounter between Vanatten and ELPD was released to the public.

The AG’s office says the video showed officers provided multiple lawful commands to Vanatten, who failed to comply. Officers Viera and Menser discharged their weapons multiple times, resulting in Vanatten being shot twice.

When officers apprehended Vanatten, a loaded firearm was found nearby.

After a thorough review of the evidence and Michigan’s laws, AG Nessel found the use of force by Viera and Menser was justified.

Additionally, a review of the evidence as it pertains to Vanatten substantiates the following criminal charges:

one count carrying a concealed weapon, MCL 750.227, a five-year felony;

one count receiving and concealing a firearm, MCL 750.535b, a ten-year felony;

one count felony firearm, MCL 740.227b, a two-year felony;

four counts resisting and obstructing an officer, MCL 750.81d(1), a two-year felony;

one count third degree retail fraud, MCL 750.356d(4), a 93-day misdemeanor.

“Michigan law does give a police officer the right to use the degree of force that is reasonable under the circumstances to effectuate an arrest and protect themselves and others while making that arrest,” said Nessel. “If a person uses force within our state’s definition of self-defense, their actions are justified under the law, and they are not guilty of a crime.”

Charges Against Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Viviano

The second department being addressed by the attorney general is the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office.

In that case, Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Viviano allegedly used excessive force against an autistic adult resident of an assisted living home in Alma in September 2021. Officers were responding to a call of a 27-year-old resident who was alleged to have assaulted one of the caretakers and was reportedly “out of control.”

Ogemaw Sheriff’s Deputy Michael O’Dell responded to the scene, aided by Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers Robert Lee, Justin Henderson, and Jo Hamlin. At the scene, law enforcement described the victim as unable to effectively communicate and was showing signs of distress. They reported that his movements did not appear threatening.

Deputy Viviano interacted with the victim and repeatedly forced him into a seated position, which agitated and upset the victim. The attorney general’s office says when the victim failed to comply, Deputy Viviano physically assaulted him, leading Trooper Lee to intervene, separating Deputy Viviano and the victim. Deputy Viviano was taken outside while the victim was taken to a local hospital by Deputy O’Dell.

The three MSP troopers reported the incident to Sgt. Craig Johnson of the Michigan State Police.

Deputy Viviano will be charged with:

One count of misconduct in office, pursuant to M.C.L. §750.505, a five-year felony;

One count of assault and battery, pursuant to M.C.L. §750.81, a ninety-three-day misdemeanor.

“I would like to thank Michigan State Police Troopers Henderson, Lee and Hamlin for reporting the unlawful actions of a fellow officer,” said Nessel. “Those who violate their oath to protect and serve must be held accountable. If their conduct is ignored or accepted, we risk eroding public trust in all law enforcement which in turn threatens the safety of our communities and our state.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.