Tommy’s Express Car Wash find ways to help the community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tommy’s Express Car Wash has ways to keep your vehicle clean inside and out. In addition to the automated exterior car wash, they also keep the vehicle’s interior clean with the new Detail Kits.

Tommy’s also find ways to give back. They partner with community organizations and non-profits. This month they are sponsoring the Clear the Shelter event with local animal shelter. On Friday, August 26th they will be donating a portion of their revenue from the whole day to the Humane Society group. The Humane Society will also have a few dogs onsite from 12pm-5pm for people to see.

Tommy’s Express also partners with Water Mission, a nonprofit organization advancing sustainable clean water solutions in developing countries and disaster areas. At every Tommy’s Express location they use advanced water reclamation technology to safely clean vehicles using less than 30 gallons of fresh water per car.

For every car washed, Tommy’s Express contributes a donation to Water Mission. Since 2001, Water Mission has provided safe water for more than 3.2 million individuals in vulnerable communities around the world.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.