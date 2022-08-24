Tommy’s Express Car Wash find ways to help the community

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tommy’s Express Car Wash has ways to keep your vehicle clean inside and out. In addition to the automated exterior car wash, they also keep the vehicle’s interior clean with the new Detail Kits.

Tommy’s also find ways to give back. They partner with community organizations and non-profits. This month they are sponsoring the Clear the Shelter event with local animal shelter. On Friday, August 26th they will be donating a portion of their revenue from the whole day to the Humane Society group. The Humane Society will also have a few dogs onsite from 12pm-5pm for people to see.

Tommy’s Express also partners with Water Mission, a nonprofit organization advancing sustainable clean water solutions in developing countries and disaster areas. At every Tommy’s Express location they use advanced water reclamation technology to safely clean vehicles using less than 30 gallons of fresh water per car.

For every car washed, Tommy’s Express contributes a donation to Water Mission. Since 2001, Water Mission has provided safe water for more than 3.2 million individuals in vulnerable communities around the world.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

Supercats Cheer Program
Mid-Michigan competitive cheer team spotlights athletes of all abilities
3rd Fittest Man in World
Mid-Michigan man becomes the 3rd ‘fittest man in the world’ at the age of 66
Loving Lansing Like A Local
Learning how to ‘Love Lansing Like A Local’ year round
City Rescue Mission
City Rescue Mission shares next steps to help the community