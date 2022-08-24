Tigers Beat Giants on Wednesday Afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers earned a split of their two game series at Comerica Park against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 matinee victory Wednesday. The Tigers lost game one Tuesday night 3-1. The Tigers scored all six runs in the fifth inning. They improve to 48-77 on the season with 37 games remaining, 20 of them on the road. The Tigers have Thursday off and open a three game series Friday night in Texas against the Rangers.

