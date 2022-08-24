Tigers Beat Giants on Wednesday Afternoon

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after...
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers earned a split of their two game series at Comerica Park against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 matinee victory Wednesday. The Tigers lost game one Tuesday night 3-1. The Tigers scored all six runs in the fifth inning. They improve to 48-77 on the season with 37 games remaining, 20 of them on the road. The Tigers have Thursday off and open a three game series Friday night in Texas against the Rangers.

