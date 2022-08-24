Suspect arrested in string of St Johns vehicle break-ins, thefts

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect in several thefts from vehicles was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Johns.

Police said items were stolen from several vehicles that were broken into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The thefts occurred near the Suntree and Autumn Ridge apartment complexes, both located on Sunview Drive, but police said they believe there could be more elsewhere.

Residents who had items stolen from their vehicle are asked to contact the St. Johns Police Department at 989-224-6792.

On Aug. 8, officials with the city of Mason had warned residents about a rise in automobile thefts.

Police across the state are urging residents to not leave valuables or keys in their vehicles and to lock their doors every night.

Anyone who has had their vehicle stolen is asked to call 911 and their insurance company.

