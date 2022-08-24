Suspect arrested in string of St Johns vehicle break-ins, thefts

Residents who had items stolen from their vehicle are asked to contact the St. Johns Police...
Residents who had items stolen from their vehicle are asked to contact the St. Johns Police Department at 989-224-6792.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect in several thefts from vehicles was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Johns.

Police said items were stolen from several vehicles that were broken into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The thefts occurred near the Suntree and Autumn Ridge apartment complexes, both located on Sunview Drive, but police said they believe there could be more elsewhere.

Residents who had items stolen from their vehicle are asked to contact the St. Johns Police Department at 989-224-6792.

On Aug. 8, officials with the city of Mason had warned residents about a rise in automobile thefts.

Police across the state are urging residents to not leave valuables or keys in their vehicles and to lock their doors every night.

Anyone who has had their vehicle stolen is asked to call 911 and their insurance company.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seek driver that struck mailbox near Granger Meadows Park
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case
Tommy's Express
Tommy's Express Gives Back
Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Now Desk: Warm weather and sunshine continues, marking 30 years since Hurricane Andrew, more