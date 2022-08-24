Now Desk: Sunshine continues and celebrating a breakfast classic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews a sunny Wednesday ahead and what we can expect the rest of the week.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about why the recent major announcement from Ford has employees upset, Meridian Township Fire Department receives a funding boost, a prized possession of the University of Michigan has been found to be fake, and how to celebrate a breakfast favorite. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 24, 2022:

Average High: 80º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1948

Lansing Record Low: 34° 1866

Jackson Record High: 96º 1947

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1927

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.