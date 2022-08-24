Now Desk: Sunshine continues and celebrating a breakfast classic

Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews a sunny Wednesday ahead and what we can expect the rest of the week.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about why the recent major announcement from Ford has employees upset, Meridian Township Fire Department receives a funding boost, a prized possession of the University of Michigan has been found to be fake, and how to celebrate a breakfast favorite. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 24, 2022:

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1948
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1947
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1927

