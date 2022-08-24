Studio 10 Tidbit: National Sandwich Month

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - August is National Sandwich Month.

Did you know that it’s estimated most Americans will consume almost 3000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches over the course of their lifetime?

That’s this week’s Studio 10 Tidbit.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

National Roller Coaster Day
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Roller Coaster Day
Book Lover's Day
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Book Lover’s Day
National Coloring Book Day!
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Coloring Book Day
Studio 10 Tidbit
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Bagpipe Appreciation Day