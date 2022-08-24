Police seek missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Laingsburg

Brock Thomas Johnston
Brock Thomas Johnston(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Brock Johnston, a 16-year-old boy who has gone missing.

According to authorities, Johnston was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Monday near Laingsburg High School.

Police describe him as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities said Johnston has multiple disorders and has not taken his medication since Monday.

Anyone who has seen Brock Thomas Johnston or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Flint Post at 810-732-1111.

