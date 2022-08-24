Officials: Mysterious illness identified as canine parvovirus

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Additional testing conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has revealed a mysterious illness killing dogs in Michigan is canine parvovirus.

The dogs that died from the illness did not have a history of complete vaccinations.

“Canine parvovirus is a severe and highly contagious disease in dogs and veterinary professionals have extensive experience with this virus,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “We have a highly effective vaccine available to help protect dogs from the virus. Dogs that are not fully vaccinated against this virus are the most at risk. Dog owners across Michigan must work closely with their veterinarians to ensure their dogs are appropriately vaccinated and given timely boosters to keep their pets safe and healthy. Protecting Michigan’s dogs is a team effort.”

Veterinarians are encouraged to pursue additional diagnostics if screening tests for the virus are negative, but symptoms are consistent with the infection.

MDARD said that the discovery of the cases should not cause dog owners to change how they care for pets, or travel plans. Experts said that if dogs are vaccinated against parvovirus, they are protected against severe illness.

“This situation is complex because although the dogs displayed clinical signs suggestive of parvovirus, they consistently test negative by point-of-care tests performed in clinics and shelters,” said MSU VDL director Kim Dodd, DVM. “Screening tests for parvo are done to help guide immediate isolation, disinfection, and treatment protocols. While those tests are valuable in the clinical setting, they are not as sensitive as the diagnostic tests we can perform here in the laboratory. We continue to further characterize the virus in hopes of better understanding why those animals were testing negative on screening tests.”

MDARD is encouraging all dog owners to take a few simple steps to protect their animals:

Keep up with routine vaccinations by ensuring dogs/puppies are vaccinated against canine parvovirus, rabies, canine distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza, and leptospirosis by a veterinarian.

Have dogs/puppies fully vaccinated before interacting with other animals to keep them healthy and safe.

Keep dogs/puppies at home and away from other dogs if they are exhibiting any signs of illness and contact your veterinarian.

Be sure to clean up after your pet when you’re walking them in public.

Canine parvovirus is not contagious to people or other species of domestic animals. The disease is common in Michigan and is not required to be reported to the state veterinarian’s office.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.