No charges for Michigan police who shot armed man at store

No charges will be filed against police officers who chased an armed man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot last spring
ELPD holding catch pole over DeAnthony VanAtten.
ELPD holding catch pole over DeAnthony VanAtten.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No charges will be filed against police officers who chased an armed man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot, authorities said Wednesday.

State law gives police the right to use reasonable force to arrest someone and protect themselves and the public, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

The incident occurred at a Meijer store in East Lansing on April 25. It got much attention because East Lansing police released video of the hectic moments from body-worn cameras and the store’s roof.

Someone called 911 to report a Black man wearing a hat and mask had pulled a gun from his car and was entering the store.

Minutes later, an officer confronted DeAnthony VanAtten and ordered him to show his hands as he was leaving the lobby with a bag. A foot chase, with orders to stop, began through rows of parked cars.

VanAtten was shot twice. A loaded gun was found nearby. He faces five charges.

“If a person uses force within our state’s definition of self-defense, their actions are justified under the law, and they are not guilty of a crime," said Nessel, a Democrat.

At the time, Burnette VanAtten said her son was shot for “shopping while Black.”

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Deliberations start for 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
POLICE LIGHTS
Man hiding in port-a-potty pleads guilty to bank robbery
Detroit Tigers
Rodriguez returns, helps Tigers to 4-0 win over Angels
Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial