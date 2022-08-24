No charges for East Lansing Police in Meijer shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Neither of the officers who shot DeAnthony VanAtten in a grocery store parking lot will face charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

Nessel said the Department of Attorney General will not seek charges against East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) Officers Jose Viera and James Menser for their role in a shooting that took place on April 25, in the parking lot of a Meijer located on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing.

According to police, officers including Menser and Viera were sent to the Meijer on calls about a man, later identified as DeAnthony VanAtten, running inside with a visible gun on his person. Video of the encounter between VanAtten and law enforcement was previously released to the public.

VanAtten was running away at the time he was shot. East Lansing Police were criticized for shooting a fleeing man and then again for being slow to release footage of the incident. However, after a review of the evidence, Attorney General Nessel said her department will not seek charges.

“Officers provided multiple lawful commands to VanAtten and he failed to comply,” Nessel said in a release. “Officers Menser and Viera discharged their weapons multiple times and VanAtten’s encounter with the ELPD resulted in him being shot twice. A loaded firearm was found near where VanAtten was apprehended by police.”

Conversely, VanAtten has been charged with one count carrying a concealed weapon, one count receiving and concealing a firearm, one count felony firearm, four counts resisting and obstructing an officer, one count third degree retail fraud.

Nessel said that she found the officers’ shooting of VanAtten was a reasonable use of force under the circumstances.

“Michigan law does give a police officer the right to use the degree of force that is reasonable under the circumstances to effectuate an arrest and protect themselves and others while making that arrest,” said Nessel. “If a person uses force within our state’s definition of self-defense, their actions are justified under the law, and they are not guilty of a crime.”

The East Lansing Police Department released a statement about the AG Nessel’s decision on Wednesday.

“Since it’s inception, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit has reviewed 40 cases, issuing charges in more than 30 of them,” police officials wrote. “Attorney General Nessel has decided not to do so in this case. Instead, she determined it was ‘clear’ that the involved officers acted reasonably under the circumstances.”

ELPD said the purpose of the Independent Police Oversight Committee, which is in charge of ensuring police do not themselves break the law, should be called into question.

“Prior to the release of any facts, members of the committee publicly called for the police officers involved in the April 25 incident at Meijer to be fired and arrested,” ELPD representatives said. “The officers involved in this unfortunate incident are dedicated public servants. They acted dutifully and legally in protecting the public on the afternoon of April 25. They, along with the rest of our organization’s members, will continue to do so. It is our expectoration that the city will promptly return the officers to duty.”

