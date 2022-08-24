New mental health resources available at Holt Public Schools

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Over the summer, Holt Public Schools took several steps to address student mental health. As the school year approaches, administrators are getting the word out to students and parents that those resources are now available.

“Holt Public Schools has a robust lineup of mental health services available to students in the new school year, including a full-time therapist at the high school, as the district continues to evaluate the best ways to provide such resources to all students,” administrators wrote in a release. “With mental health director Heather Findley, the district is excited to continue its work to help ensure students have access to a variety of emotional support services.”

Read: No charges for East Lansing Police in Meijer shooting

In addition to hiring a dedicated therapist, Holt Public Schools made two other moves over the summer to expanded their mental health offerings to students. They adopted the TRAILS Program, a 10-week cognitive behavioral curriculum to help schools establish a unified approach to wellness. They also formed a Student Advisory Committee, which is intended to allow members of the student body to provide direct feedback to district teachers and administrators.

“We are excited to offer more mental health programs and services while continuing our efforts to reach students who maybe weren’t targeted for such services in the past,” Findley said. “We know all kinds of students could be going through a difficult time at home. We need to support kids who need it wherever they are. We can’t expect students to do well academically when they’re having trouble emotionally.”

Holt Public Schools also recently hired two additional social workers and two school nurses, with the goal of providing students with regular check-ins, crisis management and mental health education.

“At Holt Public, we’re absolutely committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment and supporting all members of our learning community,” said Dr. David Hornak, Holt Public Schools superintendent. “We are very proud to provide resources aimed at serving the whole child by supporting students’ social-emotional learning and their overall growth.”

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.