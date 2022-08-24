In My View: Rick Comley will be good for Northern Michigan

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a great deal for Northern Michigan University getting Rick Comley as interim athletic director.

He’s 75, but he has a long history at NMU and he’s a perfect fit. I’m not sure he wouldn’t be best served for all parties by taking the job full time as long as he wants it - and he was bored at home in Marquette.

Comley is a perfect fit for a school with 18 varsity sports that needs some balance, stability and direction. The former MSU hockey coach has it all to help the school in Marquette.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

In My View: Big Ten changes could gut PAC 12
In My View: Top area opening games
In My View: Big 10 has been ESPN, now News 10
In My View: Tigers’ next GM has a lot of decisions to make