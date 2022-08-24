In My View: Rick Comley will be good for Northern Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a great deal for Northern Michigan University getting Rick Comley as interim athletic director.

He’s 75, but he has a long history at NMU and he’s a perfect fit. I’m not sure he wouldn’t be best served for all parties by taking the job full time as long as he wants it - and he was bored at home in Marquette.

Comley is a perfect fit for a school with 18 varsity sports that needs some balance, stability and direction. The former MSU hockey coach has it all to help the school in Marquette.

