Mid-Michigan competitive cheer team spotlights athletes of all abilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As more students head back to school, extra-curricular activities are picking back up.

Supercats is Mid-Michigan’s only competitive cheer team for students of all abilities.

Supercats is a cheer leading program through Wildcats Pride Cheer.

This program is a special opportunity for exceptional athletes with physical or developmental disabilities to participate in the sport of cheerleading. This class is open to all ages. Their buddy program keeps all athletes exploring and learning throughout the 60-minute class in a safe and fun environment. The athletes are able compete at 3 of their local competitions.

For more information: Email- wildcatscheer1@gmail.com

Registration is here: https://app3.jackrabbitclass.com/regv2.asp?id=530667

