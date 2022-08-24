Mid-Michigan competitive cheer team spotlights athletes of all abilities

Supercats Cheer Program
Supercats Cheer Program(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As more students head back to school, extra-curricular activities are picking back up.

Supercats is Mid-Michigan’s only competitive cheer team for students of all abilities.

Supercats is a cheer leading program through Wildcats Pride Cheer.

This program is a special opportunity for exceptional athletes with physical or developmental disabilities to participate in the sport of cheerleading. This class is open to all ages. Their buddy program keeps all athletes exploring and learning throughout the 60-minute class in a safe and fun environment. The athletes are able compete at 3 of their local competitions.

For more information: Email- wildcatscheer1@gmail.com

Registration is here: https://app3.jackrabbitclass.com/regv2.asp?id=530667

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Eaton County Central Dispatch Communications Unit on scene
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

Latest News

Tommy's Express
Tommy’s Express Car Wash find ways to help the community
3rd Fittest Man in World
Mid-Michigan man becomes the 3rd ‘fittest man in the world’ at the age of 66
Loving Lansing Like A Local
Learning how to ‘Love Lansing Like A Local’ year round
City Rescue Mission
City Rescue Mission shares next steps to help the community