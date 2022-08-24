Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing in October

(1011 NOW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Raising Cane’s is planning to open its first Michigan location in early October. It’s located at MAC Street and East Grand River Avenue right in the heart of MSU’s campus.

The restaurant chain is best known for its chicken and secret sauce. They have nearly 700 locations throughout the country, with the new one set to open at 301 East Grand River Avenue this October.

Company representatives told News 10 they are hiring 130 crew members, beginning immediately.

While they’ll still accept applications through their website, the company said it would be using two ‘hiring centers’ to find much of the staff for the new location. Until Sept. 6 they’ll be hiring from the Residence Inn, at 2841 Hannah Boulevard in East Lansing. From Sept. 7 on, they’ll be hiring from their new restaurant at 301 East Grand River Avenue. Interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome.

Starting wage is $15 an hour.

Candidates interested in various positions at the new East Lansing Restaurant can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211 or by visiting the Raising Cane’s company website.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing

Latest News

Capital Area Humane Society hosts ‘Tales to Tails’ reading program
Brock Thomas Johnston
Police seek missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Laingsburg
Residents who had items stolen from their vehicle are asked to contact the St. Johns Police...
Suspect arrested in string of St Johns vehicle break-ins, thefts
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seek driver that struck mailbox near Granger Meadows Park