Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing in October

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Raising Cane’s is planning to open its first Michigan location in early October. It’s located at MAC Street and East Grand River Avenue right in the heart of MSU’s campus.

The restaurant chain is best known for its chicken and secret sauce. They have nearly 700 locations throughout the country, with the new one set to open at 301 East Grand River Avenue this October.

Company representatives told News 10 they are hiring 130 crew members, beginning immediately.

While they’ll still accept applications through their website, the company said it would be using two ‘hiring centers’ to find much of the staff for the new location. Until Sept. 6 they’ll be hiring from the Residence Inn, at 2841 Hannah Boulevard in East Lansing. From Sept. 7 on, they’ll be hiring from their new restaurant at 301 East Grand River Avenue. Interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome.

Starting wage is $15 an hour.

Candidates interested in various positions at the new East Lansing Restaurant can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211 or by visiting the Raising Cane’s company website.

