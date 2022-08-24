Michigan Softball Coach Hutchins Retires

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement Wednesday after 38 seasons. Her longtime assistant, Bonnie Tholl, will replace her next spring. Hutchins starred in high school in two sports at Lansing Everett then at Michigan State. She recently was inducted into the Michigan State sports hall of fame. Hutchins won 1,707 games at Michigan, the most by any American college softball coach. She never had a losing season and she never lost a regular season game to Michigan State since 2009. She won 22 Big Ten titles and the 2005 NCAA championship.

