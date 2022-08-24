Michigan and MSU Hoop Teams To Play Different Foes on Veteran’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan and Eastern Michigan announced Wednesday they will face each other at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena in men’s basketball on November, 11th, Veteran’s Day. Eastern will not play Michigan State this coming season. Also the night of November 11th Michigan State faces Gonzaga in the San Diego harbor on an aircraft carrier.

