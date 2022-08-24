Man shot by East Lansing police charged with 7 felonies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man shot by East Lansing police in a Meijer parking lot has been charged with seven felonies.

Court documents show DeAnthony VanAtten has been charged with four counts of assaulting and obstructing a police officer and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm. The date of the offense is listed April 25, the same day an East Lansing police officer shot VanAtten outside the Lake Lansing Meijer store.

Video of the shooting was released by the East Lansing Police Department. It captured VanAtten running out of the store and into a parking lot, where he was shot.

The full, unedited video can be viewed at the following link: WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT.

