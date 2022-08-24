Man charged with felonies in Eaton Rapids domestic assault, police standoff

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 47-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday in connection with a domestic assault that led to a shelter-in-place order issued Monday.

The order was issued at about noon for residents on Katelin Drive, near Durfee Road. At the time, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to keep doors and windows closed and locked, as well as to keep pets inside.

Authorities said they were able to contact the suspect over the phone, where he told them he was armed and would not come out of the residence.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly after 8 p.m. and a suspect had been taken into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect Wednesday as Mark Edward Novack, a 47-year-old from Eaton Rapids.

Novack was charged Wednesday afternoon with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

