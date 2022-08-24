Lugnuts Lose at Wisconsin Wednesday Afternoon

Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the organization.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stiven Cruz pitched six shutout innings Wednesday afternoon, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 13-2 matinee victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in Appleton, Wisconsin. The six game series is now even at a win apiece. The Lugnuts fall to 22-28 in the second half of the season and 47-69 overall. The Lugnuts, who had ten hits in Tuesday night’s opening win, had just one hit off of Cruz.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing

Latest News

Michigan Softball Coach Hutchins Retires
Basketball
Michigan and MSU Hoop Teams To Play Different Foes on Veteran’s Day
American Football
Lansing Eastern High School To Dedicate Its Stadium
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after...
Tigers Beat Giants on Wednesday Afternoon