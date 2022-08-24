Lugnuts Lose at Wisconsin Wednesday Afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stiven Cruz pitched six shutout innings Wednesday afternoon, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 13-2 matinee victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in Appleton, Wisconsin. The six game series is now even at a win apiece. The Lugnuts fall to 22-28 in the second half of the season and 47-69 overall. The Lugnuts, who had ten hits in Tuesday night’s opening win, had just one hit off of Cruz.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.