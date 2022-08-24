LIVE: Warm weather and sunshine continues, marking 30 years since Hurricane Andrew, and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine continues along with warm temperatures for the rest of the week.

NASA releases sound from a black hole, drought conditions reveal dinosaur footprints, we look back at 1992′s Hurricane Andrew, and does our sleep pattern determine our selfishness? Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 24, 2022:

  • Average High: 80º Average Low 59º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1948
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1947
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1927

