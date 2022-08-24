LIVE: Warm weather and sunshine continues, marking 30 years since Hurricane Andrew, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine continues along with warm temperatures for the rest of the week.

NASA releases sound from a black hole, drought conditions reveal dinosaur footprints, we look back at 1992′s Hurricane Andrew, and does our sleep pattern determine our selfishness? Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 24, 2022:

Average High: 80º Average Low 59º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1948

Lansing Record Low: 34° 1866

Jackson Record High: 96º 1947

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1927

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.