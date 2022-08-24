Lansing Eastern High School To Dedicate Its Stadium

American Football
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern High School will dedicate its football stadium one hour prior to Thursday’s season opening game against Flint Hamady. Ceremonies begin at 5pm, the game at 6pm. The stadium is being named after longtime football coach and Eastern teacher Gil Sauceda, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 86. Various dignitaries and family members will be in attendance.

