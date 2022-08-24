Lansing Community College to host blood drive

LCC to host blood drive
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College President Dr. Steven Robinson has announced the college will run a blood drive in honor of his late father, who battled cancer.

Robinson said that donating blood is essential to treating some who are sick, even when the diseases or injuries may not immediately bring blood loss to mind. For example, Robinson said, his late father received a lot of blood donations during his cancer treatments.

Robinson said he thinks of his dad every time he donates blood.

“My late father passed away from cancer, he needed a ton of blood donations when he was sick,” said Robinson. “I think about my dad when I donated blood, it makes me feel like I’m helping other people, helping other families and you’ll feel that way too if you donate.”

The Mid-Michigan Board of Directors Blood Drive at LCC will run on Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on LCC’s main campus on the 1st floor of the Gannon Building. 422 N. Washington Square. The blood drive will be run by the American Red Cross.

Those interested in donating may sign up for an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and type in the code MidMIBoard, or call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
Police spotted carrying long guns in an Eaton County neighborhood Monday after a shelter in...
Shelter in place order in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect in custody
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing

Latest News

Capital Area Humane Society hosts ‘Tales to Tails’ reading program
No charges for East Lansing Police Department in Meijer shooting
Capital Area Humane Society hosts ‘Tales to Tails’ reading program
Capital Area Humane Society hosts ‘Tales to Tails’ reading program
Mid-Michigan competitive cheer team spotlights athletes of all abilities
Michigan State University to send seeds around the moon
Michigan State University to send seeds around the moon