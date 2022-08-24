Lansing Community College to host blood drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College President Dr. Steven Robinson has announced the college will run a blood drive in honor of his late father, who battled cancer.

Robinson said that donating blood is essential to treating some who are sick, even when the diseases or injuries may not immediately bring blood loss to mind. For example, Robinson said, his late father received a lot of blood donations during his cancer treatments.

Robinson said he thinks of his dad every time he donates blood.

“My late father passed away from cancer, he needed a ton of blood donations when he was sick,” said Robinson. “I think about my dad when I donated blood, it makes me feel like I’m helping other people, helping other families and you’ll feel that way too if you donate.”

The Mid-Michigan Board of Directors Blood Drive at LCC will run on Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on LCC’s main campus on the 1st floor of the Gannon Building. 422 N. Washington Square. The blood drive will be run by the American Red Cross.

Those interested in donating may sign up for an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and type in the code MidMIBoard, or call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

