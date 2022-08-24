Kalamazoo police officers capture small alligator off street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - There’s been another alligator sighting in Kalamazoo - this time in the Edison neighborhood Tuesday.

According to authorities, a Kalamazoo Public Sergeant came across a small reptile - believed to be an American Alligator - that was crawling along Lake Street. Police said officers were able to secure the alligator before it could get into the sewers.

The department contacted an alligator sanctuary in Athens, Michigan, before turning the creature over to animal control.

A Kalamazoo city ordinance allows the ownership of exotic pets, like alligators. In July, a potential alligator sighting closed Albion College’s Whitehouse Nature Center.

Anyone with information regarding the alligator found Tuesday is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department at 269-488-8911.

