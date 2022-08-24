Injuries in high school sports can be upsetting - What Michiganders should know

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Contact sports are back in full swing. Every year, thousands of athletes are seriously injured with some of those injuries having lasting consequences.

But some Mid-Michigan doctors told News 10 that having a good plan to respond to those injuries can make a big difference in the recovery for student athletes.

Dr. Michael Shingles is one of those doctors. As an orthopedic surgeon at Sparrow Hospital, he sees small injuries and some extreme injuries. He’s already preparing for busy season; once it’s game time for athletes, it’s game time for his clinic. Football season kicks off the injury season.

“The fall is definitely when things pick up starting really this week.. with football being the biggest thing being a contact sport with a large number of athletes. You could fill up an injury clinic with just football players,” Shingles said.

According to the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Head Injury Report, there were nearly 1,000 head injuries reported among football players during the 2021-22 school year. Boys soccer and girls volleyball followed, with more than 200 head injuries reported in each sport. Shingles said those aren’t the only serious injuries student athletes get on the field. From knee and shoulder injuries, to fractures, he sees just about every type of athlete with every type of serious injury.

But every time, he tells them they have two choices.

“You can turn it into a positive thing and be there for your team and recover and help them or you can go down a different path,” Shingles said. “And that different path is not a good path to go down.”

Injuries can be hard on student athletes physically and mentally. He tells his patients it’s OK to feel depressed.

“You’re allowed to be upset and depressed,” Shingles said. “Because it is depressing for a lot of these athletes that you have to deal with an injury.”

However, he advises his patients to remain a part of their team, even if that looks like sitting on the sidelines while recovering.

“I’ve seen a lot of athletes go through a lot of injuries and play at a high level that’s always impressive,” Shingles said. “I’ve seen athletes recover really quickly and get back to the field much sooner than we expected.”

The Sparrow Concussion Clinic is open Monday through Friday.

However, if you have an athlete with games on Friday like football or cheerleading, the Sparrow Sports Injury Clinic is open from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays.

