Ingham County orders recount for Meridian Township ballot proposal

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced on Wednesday that a recount will take place for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The recount will take place on Sept. 1 and 2 at the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

“Recounts are a mechanism in state election law that allows a voter to verify the results by requesting a hand retally of the votes cast in an election,” Byrum stated. “I will ensure that this recount is conducted in a smooth and timely fashion and that every ballot is counted and recorded under the methods prescribed by the law.”

There was a difference of 12 votes between “Yes” (6,146) and “No” (6,158) on the official tally when the results were certified by the Ingham County Board of State Canvassers. The measure on the ballot was submitted by a group of citizens who gathered 1,100 signatures to get it there. If passed with a “Yes” vote by residents, it would have banned recreational marijuana businesses from being run in Meridian Township.

A voter in Meridian Township requested the recount, which was permitted due to the closeness of the vote.

“I expect the recount to take up to two full days and will require 22 teams of two, one Democrat and one Republican each,” Byrum said. “Meridian Township will reimburse Ingham County for any expenses not covered by the recount fee, as the proposal is entirely within their jurisdiction. I expect the cost to total around $13,000 to the Meridian Township taxpayers.”

Those who want to get involved may apply to work during the recount on the County Clerk’s website. The ballot counting position is paid, though the hourly rate will be determined by the Ingham County Board of Canvassers when the recount begins. Those selected as recount workers will be notified via email with further details as to when and where to arrive.

“Recounts are a fundamental check and balance to our elections system in Michigan,” said Byrum. “I encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about elections to get involved and come work on this recount to see how we ensure that the results reported are true and accurate.”

