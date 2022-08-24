Friday Night Frenzy high school season kick-off special

Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Sports Team is kicking off the high school football season with a preview of the prep matchups and interviews with coaches as athletes and teams get ready to take to the field.

The special will air from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Watch it in the live player above, or on WILX News 10 starting at 9.

