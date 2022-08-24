Former teacher’s aide charged with raping 12-year-old student, officials say

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A former teacher’s aide in Louisiana is charged with raping a 12-year-old student, according to jail records.

Sophia Canales, 22, was arrested Saturday morning.

Canales previously worked at Stella Worley Middle School in Westwego, just outside of New Orleans.

Education leaders said she was employed as a paraprofessional, also known as a teacher’s aide, which provides classroom support for teachers. She no longer works for the school district.

The alleged victim’s attorney, Artis G. Ulmer III, said the situation was a textbook example of sexual grooming.

“Ms. Canales used her school position to identify her victim. She then gained his trust by filling a financial need. And after isolating him from his parents, Ms. Canales sexualized the relationship. In her final act, she then began to assert control and literally threaten his life,” Ulmer said. “My client didn’t deserve to have his innocence stolen, and his parents don’t deserve to have their son’s affection alienated by a pedophile. This child’s life will be forever destroyed.”

Ulmer provided WVUE with a voicemail Canales reportedly left on the juvenile’s phone. In it, she says, in part, “Hi boo. I miss you,” and threatens to “show up with a machete” if he was lying to her about whether his phone was dead or not.

According to jail records, Canales is charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13, being a fugitive, and a traffic violation. She is being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center without bond.

