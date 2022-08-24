Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92

‘Eleanor Doersam was a legend in the Lansing School District’
Eleanor Doersam
Eleanor Doersam(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam.

She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old.

Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District.

In 1983, she became the principal at Lansing Eastern High School, making her the first woman to hold such a role in the district.

“Eleanor Doersam was a legend in the Lansing School District,” said superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “She will be missed by many, and we offer our sincere condolences to her family.”

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking memorial contributions to be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church or to Eastern High School in memory of Eleanor Doersam.

