Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two people.

According to authorities, the two were involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 19.

Anyone who can identify the two people in the photo is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-323-8480.

