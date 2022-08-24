Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case

By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two people.

According to authorities, the two were involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 19.

Anyone who can identify the two people in the photo is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-323-8480.

