DeWitt Township police seek driver that struck mailbox near Granger Meadows Park
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a red vehicle that struck a mailbox Saturday morning.
According to authorities, the vehicle was driving westbound on State Street, near Northward Drive, when it struck a mailbox at about 6:45 a.m.
Police said the vehicle failed to stop and report the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.
