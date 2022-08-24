DeWitt Township police seek driver that struck mailbox near Granger Meadows Park

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a red vehicle that struck a mailbox Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the vehicle was driving westbound on State Street, near Northward Drive, when it struck a mailbox at about 6:45 a.m.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop and report the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

