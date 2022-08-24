Capital Area Humane Society hosts ‘Tales to Tails’ reading program

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Children had the opportunity to read to animals while improving their own reading skills.

The Capital Area Humane Society hosted its Tales to Tails program Wednesday, which allows children to read to those looking for a home. In addition to getting a chance to improve their reading skills, the shelter said reading to the animals can help fearful dogs and cats learn to relax and socialize around people.

“I love getting to watch the animals listen to the kids and the kids read to the animals,” said Lexy Rittenburgh. “A lot of the kids might not have the opportunity to work with animals in their day to day lives.”

More information on the Capital Area Humane Society’s educational programs can be found on its official website here.

