Adrian police searching for suspect in suspicious fire

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a suspicious fire.

Wednesday morning, the department responded to a suspicious fire call on Tecumseh Street between E Maumee and E Michigan.

Once on scene, they discovered the windows of Associated Charities had been busted out and a burning container of gasoline was thrown inside the building. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Leslie Keane at (517) 264-4808 or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov

