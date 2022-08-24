Adrian police searching for suspect in suspicious fire

The Adrian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible...
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a suspicious fire.

Wednesday morning, the department responded to a suspicious fire call on Tecumseh Street between E Maumee and E Michigan.

Once on scene, they discovered the windows of Associated Charities had been busted out and a burning container of gasoline was thrown inside the building. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Leslie Keane at (517) 264-4808 or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov

