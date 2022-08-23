Your Health: Fixing a premature birth problem

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roughly one in 10 babies are born prematurely, before 37 weeks a pregnancy. It’s the number on cause of death of babies in the United States.

The little ones that survive often struggle with long-term health problems. Another complication is something known as necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), which causes intestinal tissue to die. There are no targeted treatments, but researchers have found what may cause it.

Little 2-year-old Sam Luce is right on target for his age, which is amazing since he was born three months premature.

“Sam was born just under two and a half pounds,” his father, Ben Luce, said. “Day four was the first time we ever got to hold him.”

“It’s hard to describe the size,” his mother, Maureen Luce, said.

Sam was suffering from NEC.

“They suddenly develop abdominal distention, feeding intolerance, bloody stool and they may develop signs of shock,” said Dr. Isabelle De Plaen.

Doctors are not sure what causes it but neonatologists at Lurie Children’s Hospital found that the decreased development of tiny blood vessels in the intestines could be caused by lower levels of a particular growth hormone. By injecting mice with this growth hormone, they were able to stop the infection.

“We could find and design therapy that could prevent NEC so babies would no longer need to suffer from this disease,” De Plaen said.

Just five days after birth, Sam had two inches of his intestine removed. After 151 days in the NICU, he was finally well enough to go home. Now, he keeps his big brother Jack on the run.

“It just blows my mind. He has met all of his milestones,” Maureen Luce said. “He’s super social, a loving, fun, stubborn 2-year-old.”

Doctors hope these new insights will open the door to developing novel, new treatments that could promote healthy intestine development in premature babies.

More: Health stories

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.